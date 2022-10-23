×

Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Godongwana should abolish exchange controls to foster entrepreneurs

It forces many of the brightest, most ambitious people to emigrate financially or pursue their dreams of building globally scalable businesses abroad

23 October 2022 - 17:34

While Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement isn’t supposed to be about introducing new taxes or expenditure changes, it offers important signals of intent.

With much of the focus on political pressure to increase spending (public sector wages, social relief of distress grant extensions, Eskom’s balance sheet) and how finance minister Enoch Godongwana will respond, a less politically complicated but inversely impactful signal should be sent on exchange controls...

