STEVEN KUO: SA should wring better deals with China and use it as leverage

The political and economic relationship with the superpower could yield unforeseen benefits

19 October 2022 - 13:51

The 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party taking place in Beijing, which happens every five years, is arguably the most important political event in the world right now. The leadership team it confirms, and the policy direction Beijing announces, will have political, economic and security ramifications throughout the world for up to a decade.

The congress will focus on the stability of Chinese society, which is supported by sustainable and equitable economic growth. We can expect similar economic policies of the past decade, with added emphasis on growth being driven by state-owned-enterprises as China moves steadily away from being an export-driven manufacturing economy and to being driven more by domestic consumption...

