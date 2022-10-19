In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
Finance minister would do well to heed the warnings of deteriorating economic conditions in 2023 he prepares his medium-term budget policy statement amid a massive tax windfall
High court has dismissed former CEO’s application for leave to appeal order to return pension payouts unlawfully paid to him, utility says
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The arrival of veggie meat dishes like “tenderloin” in Paris restaurants presents a challenge to the French government’s efforts to ban meat names for plant-based products.
The Saudi series is changing the nature of the game as top golfers defect in droves
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
The 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party taking place in Beijing, which happens every five years, is arguably the most important political event in the world right now. The leadership team it confirms, and the policy direction Beijing announces, will have political, economic and security ramifications throughout the world for up to a decade.
The congress will focus on the stability of Chinese society, which is supported by sustainable and equitable economic growth. We can expect similar economic policies of the past decade, with added emphasis on growth being driven by state-owned-enterprises as China moves steadily away from being an export-driven manufacturing economy and to being driven more by domestic consumption...
STEVEN KUO: SA should wring better deals with China and use it as leverage
The political and economic relationship with the superpower could yield unforeseen benefits
