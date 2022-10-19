In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
Finance minister would do well to heed the warnings of deteriorating economic conditions in 2023 he prepares his medium-term budget policy statement amid a massive tax windfall
High court has dismissed former CEO’s application for leave to appeal order to return pension payouts unlawfully paid to him, utility says
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The arrival of veggie meat dishes like “tenderloin” in Paris restaurants presents a challenge to the French government’s efforts to ban meat names for plant-based products.
The Saudi series is changing the nature of the game as top golfers defect in droves
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
We’re not going to get out of this mess by tinkering at the edges, making a few small adjustments that’ll get the ship back on a steady course. We need a new political order, or perhaps even a new definition of what constitutes political order.
If everyone stays in their lane, pledging unconditional, continuing allegiance to where they’ve come from, we won’t find common purpose about where to go to, together...
MARK BARNES: We need a whole new political order
The coming of multiparty government will require leaders who are fit to do the job
