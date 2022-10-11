IMF warns that 2023 could be the worst year since 2001, apart from the 2007/2008 global financial crisis and the peaqk of the Covid-19 pandemic
If you’re still following the Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition soap opera, the last few days have seen updates coming thick and fast.
The biggest news last week came in the rather dry form of a letter — from Musk’s representatives to Twitter’s team — confirming that the mercurial magnate had changed his mind once again. For this chicane, he decided he would like to proceed with the deal after all, if Twitter will drop their legal suit. This came just days before the court was due to start hearing the case...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Mercurial, bullying Musk is the odd one out in the digital town square
Updates in the Twitter acquisition soap opera have been coming thick and fast in the last few days
