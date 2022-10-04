Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Like Kwasi Kwarteng they like to avoid scrutiny and many do not want to be intellectually eclipsed
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
Industry survey shows fintech and edtech accounted for a quarter of private equity financing of start-ups and early stage companies in 2021
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Growing number of people fall victim to shoddy installations and fraudsters
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
The French don’t like to admit it but Champagne (in other words, bottle-fermented sparkling wine) is an English invention.
Christopher Merrett, librarian of the Royal College of Physicians and a founder fellow of the Royal Society, described the process of what we now call the “Méthode Champenoise” in 1662 — several years before Dom Perignon began his experiments at Hautvillers...
MICHAEL FRIDJOHN: Defining the contradictions of Champagne
