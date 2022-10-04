×

MICHAEL FRIDJOHN: Defining the contradictions of Champagne

04 October 2022 - 10:55 MIchael Fridjhon

The French don’t like to admit it but Champagne (in other words, bottle-fermented sparkling wine) is an English invention.

Christopher Merrett, librarian of the Royal College of Physicians and a founder fellow of the Royal Society, described the process of what we now call the “Méthode Champenoise” in 1662 — several years before Dom Perignon began his experiments at Hautvillers...

