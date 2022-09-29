SHANE WATKINS: Hold on to your money and your country

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The ANC and Good Party pushed through the Expropriation Bill in the national assembly on Wednesday, which will now be referred to the NCOP for concurrence
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
The company will now focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Zelensky calls emergency meeting with defence chiefs as Russian leader prepares to sign annexation papers on Friday
Clayton Blommetjies may not have the spring in his step or the operating procedure of Warrick Gelant, but he’s already convinced the Stormers coach he is made of the right stuff.
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
At the beginning of the year we wrote that 2022 would be a year to avoid capital losses, rather than a year to generate positive returns. As anticipated, equity markets globally have declined significantly. In the year to date, the Nasdaq is down 30% and other equity markets are down about 20%. The JSE is down 14%, cushioned by a weaker rand.
Given these precipitous declines you could be forgiven for thinking that equity markets are back in buying territory. Not so. Markets that have become expensive over decades do not become cheap over months. Positive trends that have persisted are reversing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SHANE WATKINS: Hold on to your money and your country
You could be forgiven for thinking that equity markets are back in buying territory — not so
At the beginning of the year we wrote that 2022 would be a year to avoid capital losses, rather than a year to generate positive returns. As anticipated, equity markets globally have declined significantly. In the year to date, the Nasdaq is down 30% and other equity markets are down about 20%. The JSE is down 14%, cushioned by a weaker rand.
Given these precipitous declines you could be forgiven for thinking that equity markets are back in buying territory. Not so. Markets that have become expensive over decades do not become cheap over months. Positive trends that have persisted are reversing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.