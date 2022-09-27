Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
It is a sunny Wednesday morning and I am visiting the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute just outside Stellenbosch. As I approach this pristine facility, which was founded in the closing years of the 19th century as the first centre for agricultural training in Africa, I am already impressed by how well kept the campus is.
As I park I’m warmly welcomed by members of management Darryl Jacobs and Hayley Rodkin. We greet and remark on this historic institute’s excellent infrastructure and maintenance. Not long after the pleasantries the conversation shifts to the state of agricultural colleges across the country...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Not all agriculture colleges are in a state of collapse
Elsenburg and Peritum are good examples of functioning institutions
