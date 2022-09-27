Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Failure to understand whether they are a reader or listener can have a huge effect on the success of leaders
Decisions already taken by parliament’s home affairs committee on the bill are now up for review in the light of recent public submissions
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Troubled airline said to be unable to sell tickets because lenders are reluctant to allow it to take on any new liabilities
Unexpected decline flies in the face of of government's renergy reforms aimed at encouraging job growth
In the Kitenden Conservancy, the stench of rotting animal carcasses is so strong that some tourists have started to wear masks
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
The popular crossover gets blacked-up style and firmer suspension
When Andrea and Chris Mullineux ran their new release roadshow a little more than a month ago, the writers, critics, influencers and groupies turned out in force. There are wine events for which a press-gang is required to assemble more than a handful of hangers-on, and others where the producers have to mark the invitation “not transferable”. The Mullineux party falls clearly into the latter category.
This should come as no surprise: before they started their eponymous winery about 15 years ago they drove the cult wine status of Tulbagh Mountain Vineyards. Since then, they’ve done the same for themselves and their shareholders, along the way creating what is probably SA’s best-known high-end shiraz/syrah brand. They are equally focused on chenin blanc, and since they are Swartland-based, their versions of chenin share the same origins as their syrahs. ..
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA has an extraordinary diversity of chenin and syrah
We may live in an electrical black hole, but at least we can drink great wine in the darkness
