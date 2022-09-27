×

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA has an extraordinary diversity of chenin and syrah

We may live in an electrical black hole, but at least we can drink great wine in the darkness

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 13:52

When Andrea and Chris Mullineux ran their new release roadshow a little more than a month ago, the writers, critics, influencers and groupies turned out in force. There are wine events for which a press-gang is required to assemble more than a handful of hangers-on, and others where the producers have to mark the invitation “not transferable”. The Mullineux party falls clearly into the latter category.

This should come as no surprise: before they started their eponymous winery about 15 years ago they drove the cult wine status of Tulbagh Mountain Vineyards. Since then, they’ve done the same for themselves and their shareholders, along the way creating what is probably SA’s best-known high-end shiraz/syrah brand. They are equally focused on chenin blanc, and since they are Swartland-based, their versions of chenin share the same origins as their syrahs. ..

