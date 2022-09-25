JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
Police clash with protesters opposed to mobilisation, Russia’s first military since World War 2, in southern region
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
It feels decidedly odd to suggest after a Rugby Championship season that the tough part is still to come, but that is the rare situation the Springboks face this year.
It is hard to remember when last the Championship, or for that matter the Tri-Nations before that, was not won by a team that was not at least in the top two in the World Rugby rankings. On many occasions, the top two in the southern hemisphere international competition were also the top two teams globally...
GAVIN RICH: Boks sorely miss Lukhanyo Am’s attacking edge
The South Africans play the world’s top two teams next and at least one win would be a good sign
