×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Boks sorely miss Lukhanyo Am’s attacking edge

The South Africans play the world’s top two teams next and at least one win would be a good sign

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 17:40 GAVIN RICH

It feels decidedly odd to suggest after a Rugby Championship season that the tough part is still to come, but that is the rare situation the Springboks face this year.

It is hard to remember when last the Championship, or for that matter the Tri-Nations before that, was not won by a team that was not at least in the top two in the World Rugby rankings. On many occasions, the top two in the southern hemisphere international competition were also the top two teams globally...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.