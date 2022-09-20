×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Everything is under (AI) control — the bot will scan your CV now

Despite respondents’ fears in a study, the implementation of artificial intelligence in HR departments has many advantages

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 15:33 Johan Steyn

Industry experts anticipate that in the not-too-distant future, there will be inadequate numbers of suitable candidates to fill all job positions. This is particularly relevant to types of work in which people have to use technological platforms to fulfil their duties. Organisations will need to vastly increase their investments in career development for their employees to be able to adapt to these ongoing technological advances.

To maintain a competitive advantage, businesses must continually invest in new technology and processes that enable them to grow faster than their competitors. Moreover, employees must acquire new skills to function in an increasingly digitalised world, usually alongside algorithmic robotic teammates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.