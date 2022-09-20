The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in the country after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car
Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
Industry experts anticipate that in the not-too-distant future, there will be inadequate numbers of suitable candidates to fill all job positions. This is particularly relevant to types of work in which people have to use technological platforms to fulfil their duties. Organisations will need to vastly increase their investments in career development for their employees to be able to adapt to these ongoing technological advances.
To maintain a competitive advantage, businesses must continually invest in new technology and processes that enable them to grow faster than their competitors. Moreover, employees must acquire new skills to function in an increasingly digitalised world, usually alongside algorithmic robotic teammates...
JOHAN STEYN: Everything is under (AI) control — the bot will scan your CV now
Despite respondents’ fears in a study, the implementation of artificial intelligence in HR departments has many advantages
