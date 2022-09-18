The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
The idea of instant gratification is probably most easily mocked only by those of us for whom the prospect of having to put off getting what we want most, reasonably speaking, is made that much more bearable by the certainty that getting it eventually is not wholly unrealistic.
This is simply the reasoned optimism that is at once the condition and the product of what can broadly be described as middle-class life, a life impelled by dreams of better tomorrows, and the confidence that striving to realise them really is worth the effort...
MICHAEL MORRIS: Planning for the future amid poverty of today
For a poor person, how could deferring gratification be said to be bearable on any realistic grounds of being certain of eventually attaining it?
