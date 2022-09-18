×

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Boutros Boutros-Ghali: Afro-Arab prophet, pharaoh and pope

18 September 2022 - 16:18 Adekeye Adebajo

Egyptian scholar-diplomat Boutros Boutros-Ghali, who died in February 2016 as the first African and first Arab UN secretary-general 30 years ago is portrayed in my new short biography, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, as a prophet, pharaoh and pope.

The widely published Egyptian was a renowned professor of international law and international relations at the University of Cairo for 28 years, making him the most intellectually accomplished of the nine UN secretaries-general...

