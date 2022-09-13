×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA should strive to be the embodiment of Pan-Africanism in turbulent times

But the attacks on foreigners, especially those from Africa, are not doing our standing on the continent any favours

BL Premium
13 September 2022 - 16:13 Yacoob Abba Omar

Is there a Pan-African agenda that is helping the continent confront the global issues of the day? This is the key question to be addressed at an upcoming conference hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute (Mistra) with the Fredrich-Ebert Stiftung, the Institute for Global Dialogue and the National Institute for the Humanities & Social Sciences.

The conference is focused on Pan-Africanism in the context of big power rivalry, climate change, the post-Covid-19 effects, the fourth industrial revolution and the rise in populism and authoritarianism. It occurs when progressive parties are trying to figure out what should constitute an enlightened agenda...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.