YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA should strive to be the embodiment of Pan-Africanism in turbulent times

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Prof Gerrit OIivier proves that when pro-Western commentators run out of arguments, they attempt to tarnish the image of the opponent
Groups say they are committed to reducing emissions but cannot afford the proposed tax rates and raise the capital to grow or invest in new low-carbon products and services
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
But the food producer has had to increase selling prices to cushion itself against a surge in prices of soft commodities
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
Is there a Pan-African agenda that is helping the continent confront the global issues of the day? This is the key question to be addressed at an upcoming conference hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute (Mistra) with the Fredrich-Ebert Stiftung, the Institute for Global Dialogue and the National Institute for the Humanities & Social Sciences.
The conference is focused on Pan-Africanism in the context of big power rivalry, climate change, the post-Covid-19 effects, the fourth industrial revolution and the rise in populism and authoritarianism. It occurs when progressive parties are trying to figure out what should constitute an enlightened agenda...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA should strive to be the embodiment of Pan-Africanism in turbulent times
But the attacks on foreigners, especially those from Africa, are not doing our standing on the continent any favours
Is there a Pan-African agenda that is helping the continent confront the global issues of the day? This is the key question to be addressed at an upcoming conference hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute (Mistra) with the Fredrich-Ebert Stiftung, the Institute for Global Dialogue and the National Institute for the Humanities & Social Sciences.
The conference is focused on Pan-Africanism in the context of big power rivalry, climate change, the post-Covid-19 effects, the fourth industrial revolution and the rise in populism and authoritarianism. It occurs when progressive parties are trying to figure out what should constitute an enlightened agenda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.