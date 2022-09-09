Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Hanratty says doing deals when asset prices are depressed is better than in a bull market
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Condolences flood in from Britain and around the world after the queen dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
The new Mike Tyson biopic, a docuseries, tragic true story, detective work and impressive pizzas — what to stream
Among the various spaces that veteran gallerist and arts mentor Teresa Lizamore has developed or adapted to exhibit the work of SA artists, two Johannesburg sites in particular stand out: the expansive foyer of the Fire Station in Rosebank and Lizamore’s gallery-home in Fairland. While they are independently curated, the exhibitions currently occupying these two spaces make for productive comparison.
At the Fire Station, Sizwe Khoza’s At Least For Now... offers a philosophically and ethically appealing combination. The artist seeks to emphasise “a state of content”: the ability to exercise gratitude for what one has, at the same time as (and perhaps as a result of) recognising the deprivation experienced by those who “have not”. ..
CHRIS THURMAN: Is the Afrikaner still a Thing?
The Lizamore gallery brings together artists across generations who probe Afrikaans identities with various degrees of success
