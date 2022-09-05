Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
Many years ago I found myself ghost-writing a book for a psychic who, it later turned out, had somehow failed to foresee the terribly few copies the book would eventually sell.
It was a happy working relationship. She was fey but extremely charming, which meant she got on well not only with me but also with the invisible dead people who sat in on our sessions...
TOM EATON: Predictable march of an ANC that’s up in flames and plugging holes
