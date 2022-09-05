×

JONATHAN COOK: Requiring respect at work counters toxicity and builds health

Demonstrate respect for everyone and make respect for each other a performance requirement

05 September 2022 - 13:42 Jonathan Cook

Mental health problems at work are infectious. Of course they are not physically infectious, but depression, anxiety and stress-related disorders spread between and within organisational boundaries through social contagion.

This is the finding of three Danish researchers, Kensbock, Alkærsig and Lomberg, writing in the Administrative Science Quarterly. They found an epidemic-like distribution of mental disorders occurred through employee mobility...

