MICHAEL MORRIS: Giving the middle finger to jumping to conclusions

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Trying to see things for what they really are is more than the tantalising preoccupation of those who are paid to make sense of the world; all of us gain from calling it right, and judging events or sentiments with intelligence and accuracy.
Writing in the Financial Mail not long ago, Justice Malala dwelled on these dynamics when he cautioned, “It may be that Ramaphosa is in trouble. Blackouts are the order of the day, poverty is rampant, unemployment is sickening and despair stalks the land. It may be that ‘the masses’ are restive.” (“Flying a false flag (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/home-and-abroad/2022-07-21-justice-malala-flying-a-false-flag/)”, July 21). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Giving the middle finger to jumping to conclusions
It is only when we get the whole picture that we can fully understand what is going on
Trying to see things for what they really are is more than the tantalising preoccupation of those who are paid to make sense of the world; all of us gain from calling it right, and judging events or sentiments with intelligence and accuracy.
Writing in the Financial Mail not long ago, Justice Malala dwelled on these dynamics when he cautioned, “It may be that Ramaphosa is in trouble. Blackouts are the order of the day, poverty is rampant, unemployment is sickening and despair stalks the land. It may be that ‘the masses’ are restive.” (“Flying a false flag (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/home-and-abroad/2022-07-21-justice-malala-flying-a-false-flag/)”, July 21). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.