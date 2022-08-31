Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There’s a dinner table game in which, during a suitable lull in the conversation, one of the guests challenges the others to name 10 famous Belgians. Unless there’s a football fundi present, his money is usually safe. This is not to suggest that there are no famous Belgians except for soccer players: merely that in SA at least we are surprisingly ignorant about a country that sits in the midst of others about which we know significantly more.
You could do pretty much the same thing by challenging a group of wine enthusiasts to name 10 Franschhoek wines made from grapes harvested in the valley of the Huguenots. For all of Franschhoek being one of the best-known — and most prestigious — centres in the winelands (named by Time magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places for 2022), very little of the wine made in the town’s 39 cellars bears the valley’s area of origin...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Franschhoek valley delivers fabulous varieties of French benchmarks
