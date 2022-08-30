JONATHAN LEVIN: Another twist in the dogfight over Jerome Powell’s labour market miracle

Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dream of a miraculous and pain-free labour market disinflation just faced a surprise setback. Powell wants the number of job openings to decline to cool wage pressure, but a labour department report on Tuesday showed it’s starting to move in the wrong direction. Powell shouldn’t be betting the house on his scenario, and chances are that he will stop promoting it so enthusiastically.
Consider the latest developments, which helped send two-year treasury yields to a 14-year high and worsened stock market declines. Openings rose to 11.2-million in July from 11-million in June, the first increase in four months.
Under the surface, the sources of the increase — government and lower-paying service jobs — weren’t exactly a sign of economic boom times, but the numbers were also not consistent with a cool-down of the hottest inflation in 40 years. Coupled with the upward revision in June job openings, the trend looks as if it’s flattening instead of plummeting, and there are still about two jobs for every unemployed person.
The data marks the latest chapter in a macroeconomic dogfight between Fed economists and outside researchers led by Olivier Blanchard, Alex Domash and Lawrence Summers, who have argued that Powell’s labour market miracle is pie in the sky. Beneath their public back-and-forth over the figures, there’s a consequential question concerning the livelihoods of millions of Americans: are layoffs a necessary trade-off in the fight against inflation?
Economists often assume that they are and that upward wage pressure comes from an unemployment rate that is too low. But this time around, the US started with an unprecedented number of job openings, and Powell has proposed reducing wage pressure by simply bringing that down. Everyone should obviously be rooting for that scenario, but there are clear risks in policymakers overplaying its likelihood.
The job openings data surprised a market that went in with a consensus economist forecast for vacancies to drop below 10.4-million, but it perhaps shouldn’t have been that shocking.
Markets had already had a taste of how tight the labour market was from the unexpectedly strong jump in nonfarm payrolls in July. The rate of job quits, which are voluntary separations by employees for reasons other than retirement, fell slightly to 4.2-million. The reaction to it all just goes to underscore the market’s sensitivity to anything with a whiff of inflationary pressure.
At this stage, the central bank needs to be honest with Americans about the costs of monetary policy. Powell started to do so in his speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he highlighted that higher interest rates will “bring some pain to households and businesses”.
He should continue to do so by making clear that the ideal scenario isn’t his base case so that Americans can prepare for challenging times. Personal savings now account for just 5% of disposable income, the lowest since 2009, and credit card balances are rising sharply, signalling most Americans aren’t sufficiently bracing for the challenges ahead.
It’s also important to acknowledge the likelihood of economic pain because the Fed bears some responsibility for it. While inflation is a global phenomenon now, the Fed played it down in 2021 and got such a late start on its inflation fight that it must now execute an exceedingly perilous late-cycle tightening that could be more agonising than it would have been otherwise.
Ultimately, Tuesday’s job openings report is just one month of data, with plenty of caveats baked in. The most important data release of the week comes on Friday, when the labour department will update nonfarm payrolls and average hourly earnings.
In the meantime, job openings are a reminder that the miraculous labour market disinflation was never going to be easy, and Powell would do well to level with the American people about that.
