Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Data-driven culture is vital to companies’ success

Establishing a data-driven culture is challenging for many firms because data is rarely used as the primary foundation for making decision

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 13:26 Johan Steyn

In recent years companies have been paying increasingly large sums for data analytical talent and investing in new technology platforms to improve customer satisfaction, streamline their processes, and obtain strategic insights. The abundance of available data has ushered in an era of fact-based innovation and foresight.

Regardless of size or industry, all businesses have the potential to become data-driven, which is crucial as it can provide them with expansion-fuelling insights. To find new sources of exploitable value within a company and to develop the future potential for value creation, many forward-thinking businesses have been turning to big data analytics, enabling them to efficiently grow, optimise, and safeguard value...

BL Premium

