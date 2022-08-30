The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
In recent years companies have been paying increasingly large sums for data analytical talent and investing in new technology platforms to improve customer satisfaction, streamline their processes, and obtain strategic insights. The abundance of available data has ushered in an era of fact-based innovation and foresight.
Regardless of size or industry, all businesses have the potential to become data-driven, which is crucial as it can provide them with expansion-fuelling insights. To find new sources of exploitable value within a company and to develop the future potential for value creation, many forward-thinking businesses have been turning to big data analytics, enabling them to efficiently grow, optimise, and safeguard value...
JOHAN STEYN: Data-driven culture is vital to companies’ success
Establishing a data-driven culture is challenging for many firms because data is rarely used as the primary foundation for making decision
