Dateline: June 2 2027
In an unprecedented move, the Corporate-20 (aka C20) took over the running of Llamanda late last night. Llamanda is a West African country rich in natural resources, which has been plagued by corruption, political infighting, the appointment of incompetent political cadres to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), collapsing infrastructure, dysfunctional healthcare, and rampant inflation. The deterioration has been going on for decades but has now reached a breaking point; Llamanda must either completely overhaul its way of running government departments and SOEs, or it will descend into anarchy and deadly civil war...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Corporates take over failed states
The C20 takes over management of the West African country Llamanda
