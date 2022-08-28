×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Plans to save small businesses amid high inflation and red tape need boost

The rising cost of living will hit the poor the hardest, but measures to address their plight are not high enough on the political agenda

28 August 2022 - 15:59 Busisiwe Mavuso

I fear for the small business sector having to withstand the harsh effects of the high inflationary cycle while dealing with the overburdening regulatory and labour relations environment.

The rising cost of living will hit the poor the hardest, and measures to address their plight are high on the political agenda. But the SMME sector’s plight should be ratcheted up higher on the political agenda...

