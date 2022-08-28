As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
But she is not as popular with the party faithful as Boris Johnson and may find herself battling for working class votes
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Elevated inflation and rising interest rates will start to weigh on demand and economic activity
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Theft and pipeline sabotage have cut Nigeria’s oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
I fear for the small business sector having to withstand the harsh effects of the high inflationary cycle while dealing with the overburdening regulatory and labour relations environment.
The rising cost of living will hit the poor the hardest, and measures to address their plight are high on the political agenda. But the SMME sector’s plight should be ratcheted up higher on the political agenda...
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Plans to save small businesses amid high inflation and red tape need boost
The rising cost of living will hit the poor the hardest, but measures to address their plight are not high enough on the political agenda
I fear for the small business sector having to withstand the harsh effects of the high inflationary cycle while dealing with the overburdening regulatory and labour relations environment.
The rising cost of living will hit the poor the hardest, and measures to address their plight are high on the political agenda. But the SMME sector’s plight should be ratcheted up higher on the political agenda...
