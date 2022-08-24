MICHAEL FRIDJHON: These wines that scored well in blind tastings will require no repentance

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Users make contactless payments via smart devices
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Raids follow a media report that businessmen on a WhatsApp group discussed potential electoral fraud and a coup if Bolsonaro loses election
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
There is a surprisingly good run for pinotage shiraz, chenin and chardonnay
Many anecdotes involve aesthetically alert buyers walking into junk stores and instantly identifying an object of considerable value. There’s the true story of the Canaletto paintings sold by a Cape Town auctioneer to someone who (admittedly somewhat suspiciously) had chanced to see them in the shadow of an armoire (and later resold them for a handsome profit in Europe).
A more recent story involves a flea market purchase of an old corkscrew that, many years later, was identified by a specialist as antique and unique, thus earning the original purchaser almost R150,000. But here it was the specialist, not the flea market buyer, who identified the treasure. That is to be expected. An Oriental carpet expert entering a souk ought to be able to tell the difference between floor decoration and a genuine collectible...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: These wines that scored well in blind tastings will require no repentance
There is a surprisingly good run for pinotage shiraz, chenin and chardonnay
Many anecdotes involve aesthetically alert buyers walking into junk stores and instantly identifying an object of considerable value. There’s the true story of the Canaletto paintings sold by a Cape Town auctioneer to someone who (admittedly somewhat suspiciously) had chanced to see them in the shadow of an armoire (and later resold them for a handsome profit in Europe).
A more recent story involves a flea market purchase of an old corkscrew that, many years later, was identified by a specialist as antique and unique, thus earning the original purchaser almost R150,000. But here it was the specialist, not the flea market buyer, who identified the treasure. That is to be expected. An Oriental carpet expert entering a souk ought to be able to tell the difference between floor decoration and a genuine collectible...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.