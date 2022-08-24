×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Infrastructure audit will scare us into lifting maintenance spending

To replenish isn’t as exciting as building dreams, but if we don’t we’ll end up with no foundation

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 15:16

Everything is getting older; that’s obvious. I find myself increasingly noticing tired infrastructure and wondering how much of it has already passed its design life. The architecture, or the long since virtually replaced physical technology, sometimes gives it away.

I worry that the normal mitigation factors are not in place. Maintenance isn’t up to date and/or a sinking fund has not been built to replace the asset...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.