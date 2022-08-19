×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agri finance key to inclusive agricultural growth agenda

With global demand for food and agricultural products set to remain solid for the coming years, investing in the agricultural sector is a positive step

BL Premium
19 August 2022 - 12:08

We have spent the past couple of months drafting a growth strategy for SA agriculture that will take the sector to greater heights even than the gains we have seen since 1994.

The sector has more than doubled in value terms since 1994. The lagging part of this growth has been including black farmers at the commercial level. They still contribute roughly 10% of SA commercial output...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.