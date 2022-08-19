US Federal Reserve’s latest minutes provided little direction as its signals on interest rates and inflation were mixed
Art is long and life is short, the ancients warned: ars longa, vita brevis. What did they mean? That it takes a long time — a lifetime — to master one’s craft? That the work, for better or worse, outlives the artist?
Probably both. But bound up in this eternal wisdom is another maxim, a principle that as arts consumers we often forget or seek to overrule: art is slow. I was reminded of this during a recent visit to the beautiful town of Riebeek Kasteel, where I joined a group of arts journalists to get a foretaste of the Solo Studios experience...
CHRIS THURMAN: The small-town art of slowing down
