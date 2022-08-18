US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
In the long term, things are picking up with most of the S&P 500 companies
Employer group launches fresh legal attack on workplace Covid-19 vaccination policies but government will oppose this attempt to strike code down
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
Fortress must meet minimum distribution requirement of a Reit by October 31
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Unexpected resignation of the central bank governor has fuelled speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on the Egyptian pound
SA rugby fans took a while to warm to competition
‘It is worrying that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more frequently diagnosed after Covid-19, even two years later’
Had you predicted at the beginning of the year that US inflation would be 8.5% year on year in July and markets would be excited by it you would run the risk of being called all sorts of unpleasant things.
But this is where US inflation is, and markets have responded positively...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Expect more Fed hikes, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel
In the long term, things are picking up with most of the S&P 500 companies
Had you predicted at the beginning of the year that US inflation would be 8.5% year on year in July and markets would be excited by it you would run the risk of being called all sorts of unpleasant things.
But this is where US inflation is, and markets have responded positively...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.