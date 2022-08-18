×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

TALKING STOCK

RICARDO SMITH: Expect more Fed hikes, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel

In the long term, things are picking up with most of the S&P 500 companies

18 August 2022 - 18:58 Ricardo Smith

Had you predicted at the beginning of the year that US inflation would be 8.5% year on year in July and markets would be excited by it you would run the risk of being called all sorts of unpleasant things.

But this is where US inflation is, and markets have responded positively...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.