Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Getting hot under the collar over warm-up games

Practice matches don’t matter at all, especially when you lose them handsomely

15 August 2022 - 18:33 Neil Manthorp

SA cricket teams have had an interesting relationship with warm-up, or “practice”, matches over the past quarter century. They started “intense” under the captaincy of Kepler Wessels and became “fully intense” under his successor, Hansie Cronjé.   

Both men believed that their preferred starting XI for the main series should play the games before — barring a few exceptions — mostly fast bowlers, and neither contemplated the possibility of “hiding” certain players or disguising the likely starting XI. Both were convinced that winning was a habit and would never have entertained the possibility of losing. Results were not just as important as individual performances, they were more important.    ..

