Traders are waiting for Iran’s response to a nuclear deal proposal that could raise the country’s exports
SA is not getting the basics of reliable trade infrastructure right and this means the country’s fiscus will be more fragile in future.
Numsa is waiting for the strike certificate to be issued and in the meantime is mobilising members for a total shut down of all smelters at Samancor
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
The continuous selling of units is helping the company to reduce its high debt levels
An employee at the Kruger National Park opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga
Former CEO Mike Metz stepped down from the helm on his 65th birthday, but will stay on in an advisory capacity
By converting farmland into sustainably managed rangeland to create a wildlife conservancy where cattle and wild animals can coexist, eco-tourism provides jobs for local people
Chelsea coach plays down clashes with Spurs counterpart saying heat was on everywhere
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
If President Cyril Ramaphosa had proper advisers they would tell him the ANC can get more than 50% of the votes in the 2024 national elections if it changes its failed economic policies. During the 2021 local government elections the ANC lost 2.7-million votes when compared with the 2016 elections. But none of these votes went to its two largest competitors.
The DA lost 1.5-million votes, while the EFF retained 1.2-million votes. Many ANC supporters stayed at home. They wanted to support the party, but its dismal record on the economy and governance made it impossible for them to do so...
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa takes ANC on a suicide mission with no economic revival plan
The party is so beholden to its failed policies it is prepared to throw the 2024 election
