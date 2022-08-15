×

Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa takes ANC on a suicide mission with no economic revival plan

The party is so beholden to its failed policies it is prepared to throw the 2024 election

15 August 2022 - 14:19

If President Cyril Ramaphosa had proper advisers they would tell him the ANC can get more than 50% of the votes in the 2024 national elections if it changes its failed economic policies. During the 2021 local government elections the ANC lost 2.7-million votes when compared with the 2016 elections. But none of these votes went to its two largest competitors.

The DA lost 1.5-million votes, while the EFF retained 1.2-million votes. Many ANC supporters stayed at home. They wanted to support the party, but its dismal record on the economy and governance made it impossible for them to do so...

