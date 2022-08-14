AYABONGA CAWE: Repairing rural roads could lure investment and tourists

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition taking the reins in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
The state-owned ports operator is seeks private investment to expand Durban and Ngqura port facilities
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
The road from Mthatha to Shawbury Mission and the beautiful Tsitsa Falls follows the eastern edge of the former Transkei capital through towards Qumbu. If you don’t pay attention you may miss the sign a few metres after you cross the Tsitsa bridge, directing you rightward to the old mission of Shawbury.
A Methodist mission founded in 1839 and named after missionary pioneer Rev William Shaw, it has since 1880 been home to a secondary school for girls. Among its alumnae are Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nontsikelelo Biko. Not too far from the mission via a rocky gravel road are the majestic Tsitsa Falls...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AYABONGA CAWE: Repairing rural roads could lure investment and tourists
The road from Mthatha to Shawbury Mission and the beautiful Tsitsa Falls follows the eastern edge of the former Transkei capital through towards Qumbu. If you don’t pay attention you may miss the sign a few metres after you cross the Tsitsa bridge, directing you rightward to the old mission of Shawbury.
A Methodist mission founded in 1839 and named after missionary pioneer Rev William Shaw, it has since 1880 been home to a secondary school for girls. Among its alumnae are Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nontsikelelo Biko. Not too far from the mission via a rocky gravel road are the majestic Tsitsa Falls...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.