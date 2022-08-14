×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Repairing rural roads could lure investment and tourists

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 18:06 Ayabonga Cawe

The road from Mthatha to Shawbury Mission and the beautiful Tsitsa Falls follows the eastern edge of the former Transkei capital through towards Qumbu. If you don’t pay attention you may miss the sign a few metres after you cross the Tsitsa bridge, directing you rightward to the old mission of Shawbury.

A Methodist mission founded in 1839 and named after missionary pioneer Rev William Shaw, it has since 1880 been home to a secondary school for girls. Among its alumnae are Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nontsikelelo Biko. Not too far from the mission via a rocky gravel road are the majestic Tsitsa Falls...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.