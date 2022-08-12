Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The fun and games in this innovative and rapidly changing sector will be well worth watching
Upgrade of outdated tobacco law on the way at last
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Former world boxing champion furious over unauthorised production
This week’s column is the third and final instalment of a short series assessing the end of Standard Bank’s sponsorship of the National Jazz Festival. I’ve shared insights from interviews conducted with festival director Alan Webster; with Monica Newton, CEO of its parent organisation, the National Arts Festival; and with Desiree Pooe, head of sponsorships at Standard Bank.
Each of them has provided careful commentary on the sometimes-merging, sometimes-clashing needs or interests of arts entities and their corporate patrons. Aware of the complexities in this kind of relationship, they have refrained from blunt generalisations. No spades have been called shovels...
CHRIS THURMAN: Young people, old people and all that jazz
