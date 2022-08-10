MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Alheit wines to buy now and drink later

The slips in Asian markets tracked Wall Street, which closed on Tuesday with all three major indices down
Chris and Suzaan Alheit have been making some of the Cape’s finest whites for the past ten years, the latest vintage being no exception
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Top five participants at the end of July all picked Thungela Resources
Pressure builds on government to step in after citrus and wool exports have been hit by phytosanitary restrictions
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Ahmad Abouammo was found guilty of turning over personal information of platform users who’d criticised the Saudi royal family
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
The premiumisation of the Cape wine industry over the past three decades has been driven by a series of innovations, about equally distributed between viticulture and vinification. There is better winery hardware: presses delivering gentler pressing cycles to sorting tables for removing under- or overripe or blemished grapes before the fermentation.
The barrels are generally less heavily toasted, there is less new oak and the wood is kept for longer. This is not only to save money (top-end barrels cost nearly R20,000) but also to minimise the effect of oak aromas and tannins on the wine. Wineries have also been using concrete eggs and terracotta qvevri (an ancient vessel now very much à la mode). Many are buying extended-use large oak vats...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Alheit wines to buy now and drink later
Chris and Suzaan Alheit have been making some of the Cape’s finest whites for the past ten years
The premiumisation of the Cape wine industry over the past three decades has been driven by a series of innovations, about equally distributed between viticulture and vinification. There is better winery hardware: presses delivering gentler pressing cycles to sorting tables for removing under- or overripe or blemished grapes before the fermentation.
The barrels are generally less heavily toasted, there is less new oak and the wood is kept for longer. This is not only to save money (top-end barrels cost nearly R20,000) but also to minimise the effect of oak aromas and tannins on the wine. Wineries have also been using concrete eggs and terracotta qvevri (an ancient vessel now very much à la mode). Many are buying extended-use large oak vats...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.