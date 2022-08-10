Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
There seems to be a gap between the supply of graduates from tertiary educational institutions and demand for the skill sets their certificates represent. Qualified people are not getting jobs. Something is wrong.
Youth unemployment (aged 15-24) is approaching 65% — that’s the age group where we would find a whole bunch of our recent, unemployed graduates. In a country with skills shortages evident across the board this would seem inconceivable, but it’s real...
MARK BARNES: Varsities and business should agree to produce in-demand graduates
Determinants of supply and demand should be applied to education
