Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Varsities and business should agree to produce in-demand graduates

Determinants of supply and demand should be applied to education

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 14:15 Mark Barnes

There seems to be a gap between the supply of graduates from tertiary educational institutions and demand for the skill sets their certificates represent. Qualified people are not getting jobs. Something is wrong.

Youth unemployment (aged 15-24) is approaching 65% — that’s the age group where we would find a whole bunch of our recent, unemployed graduates. In a country with skills shortages evident across the board this would seem inconceivable, but it’s real...

