Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Will Dis-Chem transform its pharmacies into wellness centres?

SA’s second-largest retail-pharmacy chain is investing in cutting-edge technology to innovate new solutions for customers, while creating shareholder value

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 13:46 Gugu Lourie

In these days of changing ways, reimagining the pharmacy industry to better suit modern needs, while remaining relevant and profitable seems the right thing to do. Over the years, pharmacies have evolved to be more than just chemists. The evolution has to continue. Deloitte, in its latest report, “The future of pharmacy”, noted that pharmacies could become consolidated health destinations with product distribution altered by 3D printing, kiosks, telehealth and same-day delivery by driverless cars, autonomous bots and drones.

“As the pharmacy industry increases its use of enabling technologies, pharmacists may find themselves at a professional crossroads: either grow their role’s scope and value, or face potential disintermediation,” explained Deloitte. The consulting group contends that pharmacists could evolve and expand their role to become the next generation of primary-care providers who treat patients with acute illnesses and manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hyper...

