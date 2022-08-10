GUGU LOURIE: Will Dis-Chem transform its pharmacies into wellness centres?

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
In these days of changing ways, reimagining the pharmacy industry to better suit modern needs, while remaining relevant and profitable seems the right thing to do. Over the years, pharmacies have evolved to be more than just chemists. The evolution has to continue. Deloitte, in its latest report, “The future of pharmacy”, noted that pharmacies could become consolidated health destinations with product distribution altered by 3D printing, kiosks, telehealth and same-day delivery by driverless cars, autonomous bots and drones.
“As the pharmacy industry increases its use of enabling technologies, pharmacists may find themselves at a professional crossroads: either grow their role’s scope and value, or face potential disintermediation,” explained Deloitte. The consulting group contends that pharmacists could evolve and expand their role to become the next generation of primary-care providers who treat patients with acute illnesses and manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hyper...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUGU LOURIE: Will Dis-Chem transform its pharmacies into wellness centres?
SA’s second-largest retail-pharmacy chain is investing in cutting-edge technology to innovate new solutions for customers, while creating shareholder value
In these days of changing ways, reimagining the pharmacy industry to better suit modern needs, while remaining relevant and profitable seems the right thing to do. Over the years, pharmacies have evolved to be more than just chemists. The evolution has to continue. Deloitte, in its latest report, “The future of pharmacy”, noted that pharmacies could become consolidated health destinations with product distribution altered by 3D printing, kiosks, telehealth and same-day delivery by driverless cars, autonomous bots and drones.
“As the pharmacy industry increases its use of enabling technologies, pharmacists may find themselves at a professional crossroads: either grow their role’s scope and value, or face potential disintermediation,” explained Deloitte. The consulting group contends that pharmacists could evolve and expand their role to become the next generation of primary-care providers who treat patients with acute illnesses and manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hyper...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.