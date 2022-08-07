×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: No quick fixes for SA’s economic woes

Ravages of the Covid-19 lockdowns, load-shedding and persistent corruption continue to haunt our society

07 August 2022 - 16:39 Busisiwe Mavuso

There are no quick fixes to our challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment. The structure of our economy is in a state of transition as we attempt to transform critical sectors, particularly energy and transport, into efficient operating entities that stimulate growth rather than suck the blood out of the economy — as they do now in their dysfunctional state.

This transition has suffered many blows, particularly from the ravages of the Covid-19 lockdowns and increased load-shedding, while we’re still struggling to expunge corruption from our society, something proving difficult because it’s so entrenched...

