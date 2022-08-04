ANTON HARBER: An ANC devoid of ideas is at war with the media

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
If you want insight into the state of the ANC, read its media and communications policy document from last weekend’s conference.
Ignore that it is a scrappy document nobody bothered to edit before it was put into the special edition of the party’s online journal, Umrabulo. You can skip over the occasional incoherent paragraph. From what is left you will find that this is an organisation disconnected from reality, short on new ideas, but still strong on vacant revolutionary rhetoric...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTON HARBER: An ANC devoid of ideas is at war with the media
Once armed with a carefully considered package of policies, the party now repeats vacant rhetoric
If you want insight into the state of the ANC, read its media and communications policy document from last weekend’s conference.
Ignore that it is a scrappy document nobody bothered to edit before it was put into the special edition of the party’s online journal, Umrabulo. You can skip over the occasional incoherent paragraph. From what is left you will find that this is an organisation disconnected from reality, short on new ideas, but still strong on vacant revolutionary rhetoric...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.