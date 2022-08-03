Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Residents in the area say as many as 37 people were killed in the airstrike near the Togo border
The LIV golfers are seeking a court order to lift the PGA’s ‘anti-competitive’ suspensions
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
So, how does this work? Our economy comes under pressure. The prices of everything are rising. In the last six weeks dramatic cuts in electricity have been required to keep the national power grid viable. The port of Durban, our biggest point of import and export, is clogged and the road and rail arteries from there to the economic heartland in Gauteng are broken and frequently sabotaged.
The power supply failure, made worse by bitter pay talks at Eskom, brought the country to its knees. Or to its senses. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week a plan to swiftly add renewable energy technology to the grid in a bid to stop load-shedding in the next 24 months...
PETER BRUCE: Poultry and panel U-turn shows Patel knows he's done more harm than good
If localisation has to be lifted in a crisis, what good could it possibly have been doing in the first place?
