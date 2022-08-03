×

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Poultry and panel U-turn shows Patel is running around like a headless chicken

If localisation has to be lifted in a crisis, what good could it possibly have been doing in the first place?

03 August 2022 - 18:56

So, how does this work? Our economy comes under pressure. The prices of everything are rising. In the last six weeks dramatic cuts in electricity have been required to keep the national power grid viable. The port of Durban, our biggest point of import and export, is clogged and the road and rail arteries from there to the economic heartland in Gauteng are broken and frequently sabotaged.

The power supply failure, made worse by bitter pay talks at Eskom, brought the country to its knees. Or to its senses. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week a plan to swiftly add renewable energy technology to the grid in a bid to stop load-shedding in the next 24 months...

