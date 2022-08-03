Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
SA equities and government bonds still offer compelling investment opportunities compared to developed markets
The extended child support grant is aimed at helping extended family care for orphaned children and keeping them in their familial environments
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The world’s biggest soft-drinks producers cut ties with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, creating opportunity for Russian businesses and entrepreneurs
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Funding for start-ups in the world’s second-largest continent more than doubled to $3.14bn in the first six months of 2021
Instead of building belief with a string of thumping wins, the team is mired in its biggest crisis of confidence in decades
VW announces launch date and specifications for the racy new duo.
Globally, we’re experiencing a deeply bifurcated labour market. The US and EU don't seem to fill vacancies fast enough — and then there’s SA with 34.5% unemployment.
Either way, governments must consider urgently how to support their labour markets as climate change’s effects deepen...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Workers need protection from rising temperatures
Steps must be taken to guard against resulting drop in productivity
