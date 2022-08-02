Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
If the Employment Equity Amendment Bill becomes law, it is likely to lead to a great deal of litigation
Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
CEO Greg Norman chides PGA Tour as ‘monopoly’ some of whose sponsors have Saudi clients
Wherever possible, panel beaters will repair rather than replace parts
Economist Robert Solow, who is close to notching up a century on earth, once drew an analogy from sailing that bears an important lesson for those who manage the economy.
“Apart from the activity itself, the main thing I like about sailing is that it teaches you that the water and the wind out there don’t give a damn about you. They’re doing whatever the laws of physics tell them to do and your problem is to adjust as best you can,” Solow said in a 2002 interview with the Minneapolis branch of the Federal Reserve Bank...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Government becalms mining by lowering its sails
The sector bears policy-uncertainty scars after getting short shrift from the mineral resources department for years
