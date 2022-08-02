×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Government becalms mining by lowering its sails

The sector bears policy-uncertainty scars after getting short shrift from the mineral resources department for years

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 14:33 Jabulani Sikhakhane

Economist Robert Solow, who is close to notching up a century on earth, once drew an analogy from sailing that bears an important lesson for those who manage the economy.

“Apart from the activity itself, the main thing I like about sailing is that it teaches you that the water and the wind out there don’t give a damn about you. They’re doing whatever the laws of physics tell them to do and your problem is to adjust as best you can,” Solow said in a 2002 interview with the Minneapolis branch of the Federal Reserve Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.