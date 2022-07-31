Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
Survey will show the effect load-shedding has had on the sector that accounts for 14% of GDP
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
I’m pleased to see SA’s looming potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is starting to receive the attention it deserves. The National Treasury has certainly upped the ante publicly, along with several respected CEOs, including Sim Tshabalala of Standard Bank and Hendrik du Toit of Ninety One.
One wonders where this issue sits on the president’s priority list (I suspect somewhere near the bottom), but the consequences for the country, local businesses and ordinary South Africans would be dire, increasing the cost of doing business, weakening the country’s investment attractiveness and further cementing our decline towards ochlocracy...
MICHAEL AVERY: SA has FATF to thank for extradition of Guptas
By implementing the Financial Action Task Force recommendations the UAE has started deporting fugitives
