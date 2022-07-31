×

MICHAEL AVERY: SA has FATF to thank for extradition of Guptas

By implementing the Financial Action Task Force recommendations the UAE has started deporting fugitives

31 July 2022 - 16:03

I’m pleased to see SA’s looming potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is starting to receive the attention it deserves. The National Treasury has certainly upped the ante publicly, along with several respected CEOs, including Sim Tshabalala of Standard Bank and Hendrik du Toit of Ninety One.

One wonders where this issue sits on the president’s priority list (I suspect somewhere near the bottom), but the consequences for the country, local businesses and ordinary South Africans would be dire, increasing the cost of doing business, weakening the country’s investment attractiveness and further cementing our decline towards ochlocracy...

