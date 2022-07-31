Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
Survey will show the effect load-shedding has had on the sector that accounts for 14% of GDP
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
A cursory glance at the fixture list for the SA franchises in the coming season should be enough to understand why it is so crucial for this country that the Rugby Championship that starts in Mbombela on Saturday is the last in its current time slot.
The United Rugby Championship (URC), meaning the franchise competition, kicks off a week before the end of the international competition with a similar name. The SA teams will have a bye that first weekend, but the final game of the southern hemisphere international competition will coincide with local team commitments...
GAVIN RICH: Rugby in SA over Christmas and New Year
The schedule shows that, for the first time, SA’s top home-based players are going to be focused on rugby when they eat their Christmas turkey
