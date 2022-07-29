CHRIS THURMAN: Managing endings and exits when arts funding dries up

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Friday, July 29 2022
Toyota SA Motors officially showcases its new 80,000m² parts distribution centre following R356m expansion
Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts
Momentum Metropolitan deputy CEO says investors must bear in mind that market fluctuations do not constitute bad financial advice
Phindile Masangane, CEO of the Petroleum Agency SA, warns closures affect the supply of important by-products
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
US treasury secretary’s briefing follows data showing the economy shrank for a second straight quarter
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Audiences in Makhanda were left wondering over Standard Bank’s withdrawal from two jazz festivals
You cannot wander too far in SA’s arts landscape without bumping into someone who has benefited directly or indirectly from Standard Bank’s sponsorship over the past few decades. As an arts writer and journeyman wordsmith, I have been a direct beneficiary. So I was, initially, loath to wade into the somewhat murky waters of the bank’s recent decision to end its support of the National Jazz Festival and its vital offshoot, the National Youth Jazz Festival.
But the announcement, made shortly before the event — which forms part of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda — in 2022 caused great consternation among jazz musicians and fans alike, and has had a ripple effect in other arts communities. Though Standard Bank will continue as one of the presenting sponsors of the festival as a whole, and has committed to maintaining its Young Artist Awards and Ovation Awards programmes for the next three years, a growing perception in the always beleaguered SA arts sector is that an...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Managing endings and exits when arts funding dries up
Audiences in Makhanda were left wondering over Standard Bank’s withdrawal from the National Jazz and Youth Jazz festivals
You cannot wander too far in SA’s arts landscape without bumping into someone who has benefited directly or indirectly from Standard Bank’s sponsorship over the past few decades. As an arts writer and journeyman wordsmith, I have been a direct beneficiary. So I was, initially, loath to wade into the somewhat murky waters of the bank’s recent decision to end its support of the National Jazz Festival and its vital offshoot, the National Youth Jazz Festival.
But the announcement, made shortly before the event — which forms part of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda — in 2022 caused great consternation among jazz musicians and fans alike, and has had a ripple effect in other arts communities. Though Standard Bank will continue as one of the presenting sponsors of the festival as a whole, and has committed to maintaining its Young Artist Awards and Ovation Awards programmes for the next three years, a growing perception in the always beleaguered SA arts sector is that an...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.