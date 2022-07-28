×

WILLIAM GUMEDE: SA faces new pressures and risks

As SA’s financial crisis worsens, pressure will fall on the private sector to provide infrastructure and essential services, essentially playing the role the state fails to play

28 July 2022 - 13:39 William Gumede

SA’s most devastating financial meltdown in generations, caused by the combination of the Covid-19-induced financial crisis, the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the collapse of parts of the state, will increasingly drive the poor to demand “public services” such as infrastructure, water and power from private companies, especially resource companies. This is over and above providing jobs and tender opportunities to local communities. 

As SA’s financial crisis worsens — as it will, because of the lack of will, ideas and quality leadership by the governing ANC, which will continue the failure of the state — pressure on business to fill the gap will increase...

