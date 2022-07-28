US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
As SA’s financial crisis worsens, pressure will fall on the private sector to provide infrastructure and essential services, essentially playing the role the state fails to play
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Life insurers have paid out R120.5bn in claims in the two years since Covid-19 arrived in SA
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
As Europe braces for energy shortages from Russian gas cuts, Japan’s determined weathering of its 2011 energy crisis offers survival lessons
Four-times world champion says Formula One is in conflict with his personal life
The two firms have signed deals with six Korean research institutes and formed a consultative body to develop mobility solutions to explore the moon
SA’s most devastating financial meltdown in generations, caused by the combination of the Covid-19-induced financial crisis, the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the collapse of parts of the state, will increasingly drive the poor to demand “public services” such as infrastructure, water and power from private companies, especially resource companies. This is over and above providing jobs and tender opportunities to local communities.
As SA’s financial crisis worsens — as it will, because of the lack of will, ideas and quality leadership by the governing ANC, which will continue the failure of the state — pressure on business to fill the gap will increase...
WILLIAM GUMEDE: SA faces new pressures and risks
