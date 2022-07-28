KEVIN MCCALLUM: With SA’s 2022 Commonwealth farce, we are far from ‘Ke Nako’

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan provided no clarity on where Eskom will get the money
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
A potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi has lead to warnings from Beijing
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
It still sticks in the craw that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham and not Durban. It may be the first time the winning bidder in a one-horse race lost the right to host one of the biggest multisport events on the planet.
How we lost is one of the most farcical in SA’s long list of sporting farces. SA missed deadlines, numbers were fudged and promises of financial backing were broken. It was an expensive cock-up from the start. They hadn’t established a local organising committee within 180 days of being awarded the games. They missed the first payment and subsequent payments, and hadn’t bothered to sign the host city contract...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: With SA’s 2022 Commonwealth farce, we are far from ‘Ke Nako’
A chance to host the games was cocked up by our sports ministry
It still sticks in the craw that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham and not Durban. It may be the first time the winning bidder in a one-horse race lost the right to host one of the biggest multisport events on the planet.
How we lost is one of the most farcical in SA’s long list of sporting farces. SA missed deadlines, numbers were fudged and promises of financial backing were broken. It was an expensive cock-up from the start. They hadn’t established a local organising committee within 180 days of being awarded the games. They missed the first payment and subsequent payments, and hadn’t bothered to sign the host city contract...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.