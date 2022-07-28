×

Opinion / Columnists

KEVIN MCCALLUM: With SA’s 2022 Commonwealth farce, we are far from ‘Ke Nako’

A chance to host the games was cocked up by our sports ministry

28 July 2022 - 16:36 KEVIN MCCALLUM

It still sticks in the craw that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham and not Durban. It may be the first time the winning bidder in a one-horse race lost the right to host one of the biggest multisport events on the planet. 

How we lost is one of the most farcical in SA’s long list of sporting farces. SA missed deadlines, numbers were fudged and promises of financial backing were broken. It was an expensive cock-up from the start. They hadn’t established a local organising committee within 180 days of being awarded the games. They missed the first payment and subsequent payments, and hadn’t bothered to sign the host city contract...

