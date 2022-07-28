×

Opinion / Columnists

ISAAH MHLANGA: Growth forecasts for world economy revised lower and lower

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 17:57

The global economic outlook has deteriorated significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Growth forecasts have been revised lower with each iteration, while inflation has been revised up.    

In a rare occurrence, the IMF has revised SA’s growth forecast for 2022 upward. Still, the outlook for 2023 remains uncertain due to a multitude of risks whose materialisation looks more likely now compared to two months ago...

