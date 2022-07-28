×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Transnet redeems $1bn bond at eleventh hour

Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 18:29

It’s nothing to write home about when a private listed company publishes its full annual financial statements within four months of its year end. When one of SA’s state-owned companies does this, as Transnet did this week, it’s an event.

Yet the backstory to Transnet’s timely presentation of its March year-end financials is a rather nail-biting one, one that serves as a reminder of the troubles that lurk behind a set of results that looked good, at least on the surface. And if those troubles are bad for Transnet, they are even worse for exporters who cannot rail their goods to market or importers who cannot land goods at the ports, all of which constrains SA’s economic growth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.