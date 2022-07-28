HILARY JOFFE: Transnet redeems $1bn bond at eleventh hour

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan provided no clarity on where Eskom will get the money
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
A potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi has lead to warnings from Beijing
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
It’s nothing to write home about when a private listed company publishes its full annual financial statements within four months of its year end. When one of SA’s state-owned companies does this, as Transnet did this week, it’s an event.
Yet the backstory to Transnet’s timely presentation of its March year-end financials is a rather nail-biting one, one that serves as a reminder of the troubles that lurk behind a set of results that looked good, at least on the surface. And if those troubles are bad for Transnet, they are even worse for exporters who cannot rail their goods to market or importers who cannot land goods at the ports, all of which constrains SA’s economic growth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Transnet redeems $1bn bond at eleventh hour
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
It’s nothing to write home about when a private listed company publishes its full annual financial statements within four months of its year end. When one of SA’s state-owned companies does this, as Transnet did this week, it’s an event.
Yet the backstory to Transnet’s timely presentation of its March year-end financials is a rather nail-biting one, one that serves as a reminder of the troubles that lurk behind a set of results that looked good, at least on the surface. And if those troubles are bad for Transnet, they are even worse for exporters who cannot rail their goods to market or importers who cannot land goods at the ports, all of which constrains SA’s economic growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.