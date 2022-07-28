×

Opinion / Columnists

ANNABEL BISHOP: Why the Reserve Bank has had to take away the punch bowl

SA is not alone in facing the suppressive effects of higher borrowing costs for households

28 July 2022 - 18:57 Annabel Bishop

The Reserve Bank’s 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike last week has been met with dismay by borrowers, who have become used to a low interest rate environment since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Consumers have, in the main, been under financial stress in the first half of 2022, with the economy only very recently returning to the level of activity seen before the pandemic. But not all households have recovered to those levels of financial health...

