STEVEN KUO: SA can learn some lessons from India

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
MTN is a perfect fit to take the telecom to a new level
The presidential climate commission’s Crispian Olver says ‘the coal market is going to drop off radically in the 2030s and particularly after 2035’
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
SPONSORED | This event focused on providing SME owners and entrepreneurs with practical tips to transform their businesses to become more resilient and relevant in a post-Covid economy
The report in Science magazines shows the earliest cases were linked to bats, foxes and other live animals infected with the virus and sold in the market
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Jamie Ashkars' extensive experience in design promises an exciting new direction for the Australian label
Commenting on the war in Ukraine some months ago, US President Joe Biden said it was a battle between democracy and autocracy. The ongoing war is certainly a battle between the West and Russia, but it is not one between democracy and autocracy. Many non-Western democracies in Africa and in Asia, led by SA and India, have consciously chosen not to take sides.
As Biden reneges on his election campaign promise to make Saudi Arabia a pariah over its human rights abuses by visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we can see again that the US also needs to keep powerful autocracies on side. The US needs Saudi Arabia geopolitically in the Middle East lest Russia, China and Iran become too influential in the region. It also needs Saudi oil at a time when high oil prices are driving a global recession and high petrol prices at home are hurting his re-election prospects...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STEVEN KUO: SA can learn some lessons from India
Commenting on the war in Ukraine some months ago, US President Joe Biden said it was a battle between democracy and autocracy. The ongoing war is certainly a battle between the West and Russia, but it is not one between democracy and autocracy. Many non-Western democracies in Africa and in Asia, led by SA and India, have consciously chosen not to take sides.
As Biden reneges on his election campaign promise to make Saudi Arabia a pariah over its human rights abuses by visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we can see again that the US also needs to keep powerful autocracies on side. The US needs Saudi Arabia geopolitically in the Middle East lest Russia, China and Iran become too influential in the region. It also needs Saudi oil at a time when high oil prices are driving a global recession and high petrol prices at home are hurting his re-election prospects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.