Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: If he avoids Patel, the president might just lick load-shedding

Bypassing localisation conditions the way to go, but minister might delay things

27 July 2022 - 18:00 Peter Bruce

And so it came to pass that Cyril, leader of the tribes of the south, did proffer a plan to to restore light to the land, and the people thought that it was good. So deep was his thinking that he told the assembled crowds he would cast upon his office a new crisis committee, and his disciples of public enterprises, energy and trade & industry would sit thereupon.

Oh dear, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s style is to try to leave nothing to chance and crowd as much decision-making to his own office as possible. It’s a way of avoiding his cabinet, or at least the banalities of cabinet meetings. In the process he is creating a powerful presidency for himself and the rest of us are stuck with a daily political cabaret. We are mere spectators...

